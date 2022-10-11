Wimbledon Championships organiser the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) has appointed former Walt Disney marketing executive Usama Al-Qassab as marketing and commercial director.

AELTC said it had merged its commercial, communications and marketing functions into a single team, and the club’s commercial chief Gus Henderson has departed.

Al-Qassab’s responsibilities will include all aspects of marketing, communications, brand, broadcast, official suppliers, retail, hospitality and ticketing.

AELTC said in a statement, “Usama brings a wealth of global leadership experience within marketing, brand management, digital transformation and innovation along with a strong commercial background.”

“He was most recently vice president Marketing (Disney+) EMEA for The Walt Disney Corporation where he has driven the success of Disney+, the fastest growing broadcast subscription video on demand service.

“Prior to that, Usama was vice president marketing EMEA and Australasia for Sony PlayStation, the world’s largest gaming brand. He was responsible for launching PlayStation 4, the most successful, fastest and bestselling console and accelerating its digital business alongside leading all communications, partnership, and sponsorship activities.”