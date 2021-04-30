Birmingham-based independent promoter Weird Science, which runs the MADE Festival, is launching new 10,000-capacity outdoor event Live From The Valley on 1 August, and a two day Elrow festival on 25-26 September, at Sandwell Valley Country Park on the outskirts of Birmingham.

Headlined by UB40 and Beverley Knight, Live From The Valley is being billed as a one-day festival with a range of entertainment including fairground rides, and an array of food stalls.

Weird Science director Pete Jordan said the events team is preparing to stage the one-day festival under whatever Government guidelines are in place at the time: “We have presented a number of mitigation measures to the Scientific Advisory Group, and we will remain flexible in the run up to the event. We will respond accordingly to all reasonable requirements set out by Government and Public Health England to ensure the event goes ahead in a safe manner.”

Meanwhile the Elrow Goes To The Midlands dance music festival will take place from 25-26 September, with weekend tickets priced £55. Elrow was founded in Spain as a club night in 2010 by Juan Arnau Jr. and his sister Cruz Arnau. It has since become a major event’s brand, with more than 150 events staged across five continents.

Weird Science said it is also moving its MADE Festival to Sandwell Valley Country Park this summer, where it will have a 20,000 capacity. The one-day festival was previously held with a 12,000 capacity at Perry Park in Birmingham. This year’s event will take place on July 31