Promoter Weird Science said it is moving MADE Festival to new venue Sandwell Valley Country Park this summer, where it will have a 20,000 capacity.

The one-day festival was previously held at the 12,000 capacity Perry Park in Birmingham.

This year’s event will take place on July 31 at the 660 acre venue in West Bromwich, seven miles from Birmingham.

For its seventh edition, the festival’s seven stages will host artists including Shy FX, Jay1, Wilkinson and headline act The Streets.

Weird Science MD and festival director Pete Jordan said, “After a difficult year for so many, we look forward to kickstarting the UK’s cultural recovery and make our anticipated debut at Sandwell Valley Country Park. To have sold out this far in advance is fantastic news and we remain focused on delivering a safe, welcoming and entertaining event to the West Midlands.”