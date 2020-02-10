VMS Live, a live music and venues specialist, has announced the appointment of three staff to support its venue network, following the company’s move to its new London premises in January.

COO of VMS Live, Bert Van Horck, said: “Establishing a central team in London is a key part for VMS Live in supporting our nationwide network of venues. These three people combine experience and youthful talent and I’m confident we are well positioned to provide our clients with enhanced promotional, operational and marketing support.”

James Gall joins as Southern manager and acting head of venues and will take on responsibility for all VMS Live venue operations and support the venue management teams.

Gall said: “My main aim is to improve efficiency of management systems, ensure health and safety compliance, while creating bespoke marketing to help drive shows.

Gall has a background in production, spanning small venues to stadium shows and has 12 years of experience as general manager with Mean Fiddler, in addition to IOSH and NEBOSH certification.

Filippos Saltsidishas been made the main graphic designer within the marketing department. His background focuses on editorial, digital and printing design, with wide experience working for agencies, media companies (in house) and as a freelance designer, including working in Greece and Germany.

Saltsidissaid: “I am passionate about music and design and relish the challenge of creating fresh, dynamic digital artwork and digital tiles along with printed, web and video assets for all promotions.”

Yara Magarino has been appointed as marketing executiveto further shape the marketing content across both print and digital platforms, consolidating communications and strategies to drive sales.

Magarino studied for a Masters degree in Marketing and Business Management in Spain and has worked as an assistant brand and product manager for companies including PlayStation, Pernod Ricard and Grupo Planeta. She also previously worked with festivals all over the world at Festicket, creating deals with promoters for ticketing, accommodation and experiences.

Magarino said: “The decision of moving to the UK was driven by being able to work within the British live music industry. I’m looking forward to optimising existing channels across all 11 venues and setting up new ones when required.”