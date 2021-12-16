Events industry climate action group Vision: 2025 is partnering with Access All Areas on two mainstage conference panels at the Event Production Show, which takes place on 8-9 March at ExCeL London.

Two Vision: 2025 and AAA curated panels will run on the first day of the show. Sustainability – Progress with event power (13:00) will be chaired by Vision: 2025 steering group member Graham Brown with guests including Julie’s Bicycle knowledge and sector intelligence lead Chiara Badiali along with sustainable energy suppliers and experts.

The After The LIVE Green Declaration – What’s next?’ panel (14:30) will be chaired by AAA editor Chris Barrett with guests including AEG Europe COO and chair of LIVE Green John Langford, Vision:2025 chair and Shambala festival co-founder Chris Johnson, A Greener Festival co-founder & director Claire O’Neil, and more guests to be confirmed.

Brown said, “I’m looking forward to these EPS 2022 panels, with the industry facing a very buoyant year. 2021’s EPS panel’s spoke to a very uncertain events landscape, which now has one over-riding certainty: live events need to accelerate climate action on a journey towards net zero. I anticipate some meaningful and informative discussions at ExCeL in March.”

Full details to be announced soon HERE.

Registration for the show is now open, free tickets are available here. There are a few stands available, and any companies wanting to participate with the event is encouraged to contact event manager Joanne Knowles at jknowles@mashmedia.net.