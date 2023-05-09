Events industry umbrella organisation UKEVENTS has confirmed the British Air Display Association (BADA) as its newest partner.

A recorded 4.9 million people attended air display events across the UK in 2019, generating over £120m in direct spend for the UK economy and for charities.

BADA said air displays play a key engagement role in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), including promoting education and careers, as well as contributing towards international diplomacy, tourism, and trade activity.

BADA CEO, George Bacon TD MBE, said, “Air displays have routinely been the third most popular spectator activity in the UK but understandable issues relating to sustainability, the cost of living, and content means that we must find new ways to grow the sector to meet continuing public support.

“By collaborating together within the UKEVENTS structure we hope to achieve a clearer voice, improved outreach, collaborative understanding and greater influence where it matters.”

UKEVENTS chair, Chris Skeith OBE (pictured) said, “Many of us have been to air displays at some point in our lives and will have great memories of pilots and planes doing the most incredible things in the sky.

“Back on the ground, it is important that we don’t underestimate the positive contribution these publicly accessible events have on wider UK society, providing inspiration and access to education and inspiring young people to explore STEM careers.

“While they are also an important pillar for international trade and tourism, many air displays are also held for the benefit of local and national charities both in terms of financial contributions and awareness.”