Independent insurance broker Tysers has rolled out two new schemes tailored to sectors of the live events industry in order to “reflect the new live events landscape”.

The broker, which hosted the main stage at the Event Production Show in May this year, is now offering Tysers Freelancers; an online insurance solution available 24/7 that provides cover for freelancers who work in music events across the UK and Europe.

The other new scheme, Tysers Elite, will provides coverage for the assets and liabilities of those who work in the festival industry, including touring bands.

Tysers said its pre-existing non-appearance and event cancellation policy wording for live events has provided cover for numerous clients, with an estimated US$500m paid across claims. The company also worked closely with the events and live music industry in campaigning for a Government-backed insurance scheme, to get live festivals and gigs running again.

Tysers head of retail broking said, “Navigating the last 18 months has been challenging for our clients and the industry, but we are stronger for the experience, and I am incredibly proud of how our teams have worked together across the business to deliver for our clients.”

The company’s MD Paul Chapman said, “We’re now seeing the rewards of the dedication and commitment of our talented teams with revenue returning to 2019 levels in Live Events and Property & Casualty. This demonstrates the strength of Tysers’ brand across key lines of business, and our new products reflect our ability to provide forward-thinking, nimble wholesale and direct-to-client solutions.”