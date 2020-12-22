Ticketmaster president & COO, North America, Amy Howe is to leave the Live Nation-owned operation.

Ticketmaster said Howe, who has been COO since February 2015, would leave the company next year after taking on a consulting role.

A Ticketmaster spokesperson said, “Amy began shifting her responsibilities earlier this Fall to move into a consulting role for the next 12 months, after which she has decided it is the right time to continue on to the next chapter in her career. We wish Amy well on all of her future endeavours.”