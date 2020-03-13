More than 15,000 eventprofs have signed a petition to government, asking for economic assistance to the events industry during COVID-19.

The petition reads: “The UK events industry is facing an unprecedented challenge as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the events that have been cancelled as a result.

“The industry is worth [£70bn] to the economy, with 25,000 businesses supporting over [700,000] employees—all of whom are nervous about whether their next event will go ahead or not, and how their income may be affected.

“I’d like the government to provide support to business & individuals struggling at this critical time.”

The petition has already passed the 10,000 signature mark, meaning it will get a response from government. If it passes the 100,000 signatures mark, it will be considered for debate in Parliament.