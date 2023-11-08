AEG Europe owned and operated London venue The O2 has become the first UK arena to become a member of the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower (HDS) initiative designed to enable people to voluntarily share that they have a disability or condition that may not be immediately apparent.

AEG said The O2’s catering partner Levy UK + Ireland, and security provider G4S, have also become members to ensure a fully accessible visitor journey throughout The O2.

HDS was launched in 2016 to encourage inclusivity, acceptance and understanding for those with disabilities, conditions or chronic illnesses that are not immediately obvious to others. AEG said The O2 will work closely with HDS to support visitors living with non-visible disabilities, through awareness-raising initiatives and regular staff training.

Visitors to the venue who wish to voluntarily show that they have a hidden disability, can collect a Sunflower lanyard or pin that they can wear on their visit.

The O2 head of guest experience Jay Bourley said, “Ultimately our visitors come here to be entertained, and we want that experience to be as seamless as possible from the minute they walk through the door – the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower is a key component in making that happen, and we look forward to working closely with the team there to ensure we continue evolving our staff training and onsite facilities so that we remain best in class, always.”