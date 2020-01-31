The Gin To My Tonic Show has announced that it will be adding another show to its portfolio, in Manchester.

The show is dedicated to gin-lovers and offers a range of features including unlimited tastings and the chance for attendees to meet with over 50 gin and mixer brands.

The show also includes gin and cocktail bars, as well as cocktail making masterclasses, taste challenges, presentations from distilleries, tonic and garnish tutorials, and bartender performances, in addition to a variety of distilleries, artisan gin makers and tonic manufacturers. Makers will also be showcasing spirits other than gin, including vodka, rum and whiskey.

The Gin To My Tonic Show will be taking place from 22-24 May 2020 at Manchester Central.