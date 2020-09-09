The Barbican has announced a new series of hybrid classical concerts, taking place throughout October, November and December.

The London venue will sell around 300 tickets at £20 each to attend gigs in person, while tickets to watch the same show on a live stream will cost £12.50. These live streams will also be available to view on demand within a 48-hour window.

Among the performers will be bass-baritone Bryn Terfel performing Bach, the Kanneh-Mason family and, as part of the EFG London Jazz Festival, Cassie Kinoshi and SEED Ensemble will mark the 80th birthday of spiritual jazz star Pharoah Sanders.

The full programme can be viewed on the Barbican website here.

Nicholas Kenyon, the Barbican’s managing director, said: “We’re delighted to expand our offer through the autumn, gradually opening up our venues and providing space for artists and communities to connect, online as well as in person.”

Huw Humphreys, head of music, added: “As it became apparent that the show couldn’t go on as planned this autumn, we realised we had to start over and create an entirely new season that’s right for here and now.

“The autumn concerts have been designed and produced with both digital streaming and live audiences in mind and developed entirely in-house. This has made us more flexible and agile, and we hope to continue to use this technology in the future to bring our programming to wider audiences on and offline, nationally and internationally. Who knows what the future holds, but livestreaming will play an increasing role in concert presentations going forward.”