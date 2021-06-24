Not-for-profit marketing consortium London Tourism Cooperative (LTC) is hosting a three-day festival in the capital this weekend (25-27 June), featuring 12 gigs at venues including Hard Rock Café, St Paul’s Cathedral, London Transport Museum, Dulwich Park, Barbican, MOTH Club and Southbank Centre.

Music Escapes is part of the LTC’s yearlong Festival of Hope programme, set up to encourage Brits to rediscover the capital as venues re-open following Covid-19 restrictions.

Both London Hard Rock Café venues will be used, along with the Riverside Reunion Stage next to Southbank Centre. Among the acts to perform will be Beverley Knight, Erin Bowman and Joe Slater.

The event will be headlined by composer, broadcaster and writer Jack Pepper from Scala Radio, and is also being supported by Bauer radio stations Absolute Radio, Magic FM and Jazz FM.

Organisers said all venues will adhere to the latest Covid-19 guidelines.

Music Escapes organiser and LTC founder Jonathan Mountford said, “Expect standout performances, memorable experiences and a chance to see some of London’s most iconic destinations in a different light. From the Choristers at St Paul’s singing a medley of musical theatre songs to Jazz with The Hot Club of Jupiter at the London Transport Museum.”

Absolute Radio, Magic Radio and Scala Radio group content director Tony Moorey said, “It’s brilliant to see so many fantastic artists coming together to celebrate some of London’s most iconic venues and spaces through the long-awaited return of live music.”