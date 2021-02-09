Estonian music festival Tallinn Music Week (TMW) has appointed Pärtel Soosalu (pictured) as festival head.

TMW founder Helen Sildna said Soosalu is an “experienced events manager and team leader”, who was previously CEO and producer of one of the country’s leading event marketing companies, Event Masters.

Sildna added, ”Pärtel’s clear vision, and his wish to direct the festival towards a more environmentally-friendly way of thinking, plus his experience in event organising, were the main reasons he got the position.”

Soosalu said, “A large part of my focus will be directed at finding sustainable solutions that would allow the festival to leave as little of a footprint as possible, while making no concessions on quality.”

Access attended TMW’s rescheduled event last August, one of Europe’s few major festivals to have gone ahead last summer. The 2021 edition is due to take place in a physical and hybrid format from 6-9 May.