Tallin Music Week (TMW) has announced that it will be taking place in August 2020, following the decision of the Government of the Republic of Estonia crisis management committee to allow public events with restricted access from July.

The TMW 2020 music programme will be adjusted according to restrictions that set the maximum attendance for open-air events at 1,000, and 500 for indoor events.

The same restrictions apply to the TMW conference and the free city programme. All programme elements will be adapted by the festival team according to the emergency restrictions, while also following all the rules in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Being an international event, TMW will also take into account health and travel regulations abroad.

“It’s essential to inject optimism to artists, the whole sector and our audience.”

Director of TMW Helen Sildna said: “One of the most essential goals for our team is to figure out how this year’s TMW can provide maximum benefit to musicians and the whole ecosystem serving music events – from sound rental companies to hotels. This season will give the entire cultural and events sector an opportunity to be smart and responsible, and to prove that we are able to provide value and new quality even in challenging circumstances. It’s essential to inject optimism to artists, the whole sector and our audience.”

Due to the low spread of the coronavirus in Estonia, restrictions may continue to be loosened. As of 12 May, museums and galleries are open. From 15 May public drive-in events may be organised in the open air, and from 18 May sports events without an audience are allowed.

The restrictions on border crossings between Estonia and Finland will be eased as of the second half of this week, and free movement of Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian residents and people legally residing in these countries will resume.

The 12th edition of the music and city culture festival TMW, scheduled to take place 26-30 August in Tallinn, Estonia, includes a three-day music programme, a conference at the Estonian Academy of Arts, free city festival events and the special Paldiski Sunday programme. The updated festival programme will be published in June.

