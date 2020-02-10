Sunderland is set to welcome the first-ever Lamplight Festival this summer.

The brand-new live event will be based in the city centre’s Mowbray Park and will see its headlining stage welcome big-name acts from a range of different musical genres.

Event organisers Sunderland City Council are thrilled to announce UK indie giants Kaiser Chiefs as Saturday’s headliners with Sunderland’s very own Frankie and the Heartstrings confirmed as special guests.

Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson, said: “It’s always great to be part of a new festival and we can’t wait to once again play alongside Frankie and the Heartstrings as well as other great acts to headline the Saturday stage in Sunderland.”

Glasgow rock-pop band Deacon Blue are set to headline the Sunday stage. With a career boasting 7m album sales, two number one albums and 14 hit singles, the band are best known for hits such as ‘Real Gone Kid’ and ‘Dignity’. Their new album, ‘City of Love’ is set for release next month.

Other artists on the bill include the UK singer-songwriter KT Tunstall and frontman and chief songsmith of Idlewild, Roddy Woomble. More venues, artists and activities are to be announced.

Dave Harper, member of Frankie and the Heartstrings, and manager of Sunderland’s music hub Pop Recs, which will be heavily involved in fringe activities around Lamplight festival said: “Playing Lamplight Festival is exciting for FATHs and Pop Recs as it represents another flag in the sand. Something we are never supposed to do, yet here we are. But that’s the Sunderland way.

“You tell us we can’t have a cake and we’ll build a bakery. Sunderland has been through a testing time and may well have to deal with further adversity but now, more than ever, we need entertainment and a reason to celebrate our heritage, our diversity and our resilience.

“With Pop Recs involved in developing a huge new project on the High Street and FATHS playing this amazing festival in the heart of our city we feel like we can start to colour the city again. Sunderland deserves to be happy.”

Lamplight Festival will take place at Sunderland’s Mowbray Park from 8-9 August. Tickets go on sale at 9am on 14 February.