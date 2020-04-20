Sunderland City Council has announced that, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the inaurgural Lamplight Festival will be postponed until August 2021.

The brand new festival was due to take place in Mowbray Park this August, and was set to feature headliners the Kaiser Chiefs and Deacon Blue.

The festival will now be taking place 7-8 August 2021, with the same lineup.

Assistant Director of Culture and Events, Victoria French, said: “Following careful consideration, we have taken the difficult decision to postpone Lamplight Festival that was due to take place in August.

“This news is disappointing for lots of people but we hope that everyone will appreciate that the health of our communities must and always will come first in steering our decision making during this time. Planning has already begun for the 2021 event, we are delighted to be able to keep the headline artists intact and look forward to welcoming everyone then.”

All existing ticket purchases are now valid for the new 2021 dates, customers are however also eligible for a refund. All customers will be emailed directly by their relevant ticket provider to advise on the transfer of tickets and be given advice on how to process a refund if they wish to do so.”

Dave Harper from Frankie and The Heartstrings, who were going to play at the festival, said: “We announce ONE show and THIS is how the Cosmos reacts! Well, we are made of sterner stuff. We will be back, we will get on that stage and we will get back to normal. It’s more important than ever that we remember what it is to collectively enjoy ourselves. It’s one of the few things we are great at.

“Hopefully, this awful time will strengthen the resolve of our city and our communities. We won’t forget this time but we can’t forget that we need each other. Stay safe everyone and we’ll see you next summer.”

For the latest information, visit www.lamplightfestival.co.uk.