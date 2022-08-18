The Southbank Centre has teamed up with independent record labels Ninja Tune and Big Dada to develop a 10-month music training programme for young people wanting to move into the live and recorded music sectors.

Supported by Lambeth Council’s Elevate Careers fund, the course includes a week-long intensive foundation course followed by eight monthly artist-led sessions as well as 1:1 mentorships from industry figures across the live and recorded music sectors. The course will conclude with a digital release, supported by Ninja Tune, and a live music event at the Southbank Centre.

The free course, which also includes London Living Wage payments and bursaries for the participants, is open to 18-24 year olds in the borough of Lambeth, where the Southbank Centre and the labels are based, and will focus support towards those from under-represented backgrounds.

Southbank Centre artistic director Mark Ball said, “The Emerging Music Professionals programme will provide an incredible opportunity for young people who are looking to make their creative mark in the music industry but perhaps don’t see themselves represented in it.”