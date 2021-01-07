A group of events industry professionals have formed the South Coast Events Forum (SCEF), a not-for-profit operation that aims to “re-emerge from the coronavirus pandemic with a more unified, collaborative and sustainable offer.”

The recently recruited voluntary board includes Craig Mathie, managing director of Bournemouth 7s Festival, VDub At The Pub Festival owner Alan Dove, and NR Event Services owner Nicole Richman.

The Forum is free to join for organisers and suppliers, and consists of event and exhibition venues, festival promoters, contractors, agencies and freelancers across the South Coast of England.

SCEF chair Mathie said, “It is an absolute privilege to have been joined in this concept by so many excellent industry professionals. In these most challenging times, I have been blown away by the spirit of collaboration and positive approach of our members and the fantastic steering group who will represent them.

“We are full of admiration for everything that has been achieved by the national organisations who represent our industry to Government and help to drive standards across the industry. Groups such as the South Coast Events Forum will help us to engage with local decision makers, to influence regional strategy and share best practice with those we work with most regularly.”