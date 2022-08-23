The Somerset House Trust, operators of London’s Grade 1 listed Somerset House venue, is actively looking to engage new suppliers interested in becoming an accredited supplier.

The Trust is searching for suppliers in the following categories: catering, event production (including AV), floristry, furniture, and exhibitions & walling. It said that as part of the tender process, supplier’s commitment to diversity, inclusion, anti-racism, and sustainability will be a crucial consideration.

A public space used for a remarkably diverse range of events from exhibitions to ice skating and concerts, Somerset House is run as a charity by the Somerset House Trust. All event hire income is channelled into its cultural programme, education, outreach work and the maintenance of the Grade I listed building. The Trust receives no regular funding from the Government

Senior event manager Rebecca Moore said, “Somerset House is committed to building a diverse and inclusive community reflecting the diversity of our society. Our newly accredited suppliers will reflect this and actively engage with it. There’s a lot of new, forward-thinking talent in our industry, and we welcome businesses both big and small that identify with our beliefs and working practices.”

Someset House events include the London Design Biennale, the Somerset House Summer Series with American Express and new cultural festival This Bright Land – a programme of performances, music, dance, talks, and workshops in the venue’s open-air courtyard that is due to run until 29 August.

Expressions of interest can made via the Somerset House website from Tuesday 23 August to 16 September. Suppliers will be shortlisted, and new accredited suppliers will be announced on 3 April 2023.