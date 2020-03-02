Showsec, a security and crowd management company, recently provided services to the first live music event held at West London’s new multi-purpose venue, Exhibition London.

The restored Grade 2 listed building, situated in the heart of White City and the Westfield development, provided an intimate setting for nearly 2000 guests where Indie pop artists Catfish and the Bottlemen performed as part of the BRITs Week together with O2 For War Child 2020.

Sponsored by O2, the event series, now in its sixth year, is produced by AEG in partnership with War Child. This series of one-off gigs saw the biggest names in music perform at small venues across London between 8-22 February, whilst raising money for children affected by the conflict of war.

Showsec worked closely with Exhibition London and managed the entire security provision for the event. With safety being paramount to the attendees, venue and performers, Showsec deployed a team to deliver high standards of customer service, providing security and stewarding services across the front of house, backstage and pit areas.

Exhibition London is a collaborative project from Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and Broadwick Live and opened its doors in January 2020. It offers 3,185sqm of event space for music, celebrations, corporate and cultural events and will bring a new destination for culture to West London.

Showsec were ‘delighted’ to be involved with the event and have previously worked with Broadwick Live, providing security and crowd management services at venues including Printworks London and The Drumsheds and across the UK at a number of festivals in their portfolio.

Showsec said: “It’s exciting to be working with a new venue and Showsec are looking forward to being involved with future events this year ensuring all security is delivered according to best practices.”