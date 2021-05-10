Glastonbury Festival organisers are reportedly planning to welcome nearly 50,000 fans for a two-day festival in September that would use only the event’s famous Pyramid stage. It would not feature any overnight camping for attendees.

In March, the festival submitted an application to Mendip District Council for permission to hold a two-day event. Emily Eavis said at the time that a concert could take place during the September dates traditionally used for the Pilton Party – an annual event organised for locals to thank them for supporting Glastonbury.

Somerset Live has reported that new details submitted to Mendip District Council show the event could accommodate as many as 49,999 fans per day. It would see four separate car parks set up close to the main concert space at Worthy Farm.