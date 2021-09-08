A one-day online Summer Edition of Green Events & Innovations Conference (GEI) is set to take place next week, 16 September, featuring insight from speakers from companies such as AEG Europe, Live Nation and Kilimanjaro Live.

A Green Festival (AGF), which hosts the standard edition of GEI one day event before the International Live Music Conference (ILMC) in March, said the Summer Edition marks the increased industry-wide focus on sustainability as the live business starts to recover from the pandemic.

The schedule features expert commentary, real world examples and insight from speakers at organisations such as: The Tyndall Centre, Paradigm, Tour Production Group, LIVE Green, O2 Arena, NEC, EAA, Ticketmaster, Cooking Vinyl, Great Ocean Race, Falls Festival, Earthbeat, Music Declares Emergency, Julies Bicycle and Sustainable Event Alliance.

The event will be streamed online via Hopin. AGF, which has partnered with ILMC on the event, said speakers will join in virtually from its renewable energy powered “Virtual Venue”.

Speakers include Nuno Bettencourt (Extreme), Dale Vince (Ecotricity/Forest Green Rovers), Dave Ojay (NAAM Festival), Amber Etre (Christie Lites), Fay Milton (Savages / Music Declares Emergency) and Celia Palau Lodge (Cooking Vinyl Records). Samm Farai Monro (Magamba Network), Meegan Jones (Sustainable Event Alliance, Great Ocean Race), Stuart McPherson (KB Event) and Jamal Chalabi (Backlash Productions) are also new to the billing.

The online event can be re-watched on demand for one month afterwards, and all ILMC members can claim a 20% discount on a pass.

Passes cost £65. To sign up click here and use the code GEISE_20 to claim the discount.