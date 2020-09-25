The Restart – Back to Live, 5,000-capacity, open-air concert series in Germany has been described by organisers Semmel Concerts as a “show of strength”.

The performances at Berlin’s Waldbühne (cap. 22,000), amphitheatre, which commenced on 3 September, were organised by Semmel and CTS Eventim with a line-up of homegrown talent including Helge Schneider, Peter Maffay and Wincent Weiss. The shows were compatible with Covid-19 related government event guidelines.

