Germany’s Semmel Concerts Entertainment has announced it is partnering with long established promoter Ralf Kokemüller (pictured) to launch new events operation Limelight Live Entertainment.

Semmel said the new company will stage musicals and live shows, working with established artists and young creatives to develop new event ideas for audiences. A particular focus will be on collaborations with national and international partners.

A veteran promoter of musicals and live shows, Ralf Kokemüller will be the managing partner of the new company, which will initially be based in Mannheim. With more than 25 years experience as a promoter leading BB Promotion, Kokemüller has overseen many successful stage productions including STOMP, Tanguera and Yamato.

He said, “I’m delighted to have found a strong partner in the shape of Dieter [Semmelmann ] and Semmel Concerts Entertainment who already play a significant role in this genre and share my philosophy. Working together will enable us to achieve plenty of synergies and build a large portfolio over the coming years.”

Semmel Concerts managing partner Dieter Semmelmann said, “I’m really looking forward to working with Ralf. We’ve known each other for decades and I know that he’s got lots of fantastic ideas up his sleeve for great shows for our European tour business. And it’ll be all the better being