PRS for Music has reported its highest payment to members in the collection society’s 108-year history, with a £211m royalty distribution to members representing an 18% year-on-year increase of £32.5 million

The organisation said live and public performance royalties were up 210% on 2021.

More than 160,000 songwriters, composers and music publishers in the UK and worldwide are represented by PRS for Music.

PRS CEO Andrea Czapary (pictured) said, “The record payment of royalties by PRS for Music reflects our relentless focus on maximising the value of members’ rights. Ensuring members are paid as quickly and accurately is at the heart of everything we do.”