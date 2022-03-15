Platform Live, the creators of Bristol‘s Sequences festival (cap. 5,000), has expanded its portfolio with the launch of live music event series Siren at Bristol Harbourside.

Siren will take place on 29-30 July, with Groove Armada headlining on the Friday night.

Platform Live director of operations and Siren co-founder Tom Hoyle said, “It’s great to be back at the harbourside this year, launching Siren as a new series of events for Bristol.

“We will be collaborating with some of the city’s best music brands and acts to produce a whole weekend of music. Groove Armada is the perfect choice to kick off the weekend. Their live show is an absolute must see, bringing their back catalogue to life on stage with musicians, dancing and a few surprises.”