Event technology supplier Pixl Evolution has opened a new office in Barcelona.

The new office in the municipality of Igualada, which opened on 14 July, will be led by Pixl Barcelona project manager Alba Cano.

Founded in 2017, Pixl has offices in the UK, EU, and the USA. As well as its Tring headquarters, it also operates out of Pixl Studios in Central London.

The company specialises in touring, entertainment and live events. Recent events it has worked on include Dizzee Rascal at the O2 Arena and Live at Fulham Palace.

Pixl CEO Guy Vellacott said, “I am delighted that the growth of Pixl is continuing at pace with our expansion into Europe. Pixl Barcelona is the latest chapter of growth for us, and I am excited to have Alba and her talented team joining us to be able to offer Pixl’s outstanding level of service and quality to our clients from our new local Spanish office.”

Cano said, “We are so pleased to be a part of the Pixl family and we are looking forward to the exchange of ideas and bringing together of our knowledge, experience, and creativity to deliver more and larger experiences to our region.”