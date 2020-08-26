During a visit to the North East, Chancellor Rishi Sunak (pictured right) was reminded of the plight of the UK events industry by Preston-based Pennine Events’ CEO Alissa Koopal-Brown and owner Mark Sandamas (pictured right).

The duo presented him with a letter from National Outdoor Events Association (NOEA) president Tom Clements. The NOEA said the letter outlined the present crisis for the industry and made a series of requests that could best safeguard the industry from collapse.

Said Clements, “This was a tremendous forum to get our argument into the hands of one of the most influential people in the country, and one who could do so much to support our industry.

“The meeting, which was instigated by Pennine Events, just underlines the importance of every business contacting their local MPs and contacts in Government. The response to the letter was warm, and we hope it instigates action that can save thousands of businesses.”