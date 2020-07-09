Wireless Connect, a three-day virtual festival organised by Live Nation, attracted a global audience of more than 150,000 viewers.

The virtual festival, which took place from 3-5 July, was launched following the cancellation of 49,000-capacity Wireless festival in North London’s Finsbury Park due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wireless Connect was broadcast via the festival’s YouTube channel and in 360° virtual reality on the MelodyVR app. Among the acts to perform were Stefflon Don, Saweetie, Yungen, Big Narstie and Trippie Redd.

The performances were pre-recorded at Alexandra Palace in London and a studio in Los Angeles. According to a Live Nation spokesperson, both locations complied with social distancing policies to ensure the safety of the artists.

The festival also included a Black Lives Matter fundraiser which was promoted throughout the weekend, with both artists and audience members encouraged to donate.

Melvin Benn, managing director of Live Nation-owned Festival Republic said: “Wireless festival is well known for pushing boundaries and this year was no exception. Covid-19 took away our ability to come together in Finsbury Park but it gave us the opportunity to create a cutting edge way for artists to perform for fans.”

The event gained a positive response from fans on Twitter:

Listen if you didn’t tune into the #WirelessConnect to see @AlicaiHarley then you missed out. The baddest UK dancehall Artist. Yep I said. Argue with your mum pic.twitter.com/slKRf6mE09 — 🇯🇲🇯🇲 (@tyenglish__) July 3, 2020

Wireless Festival will be returning to Finsbury Park in 2021.