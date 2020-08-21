Acknowledging that cultural, sports and business events are a vital part of the visitor economy and one of the last sectors left to re-open, the Welsh Government said it will allow a series of outdoor events to take place with a view to beginning a phased approach to the safe reopening of the events industry.

First Minister Mark Drakeford (pictured) said three outdoor events, with audiences of up to 100 people would be able to take place in the coming weeks. They include outdoor shows run by Theatr Clwyd from 27 August, The Return to Racing triathlon at Pembrey Country Park and a car rally at Trac Mon, on Anglesey.

The Welsh Government said that if the events can be carried out safely, and transmission of the virus remains low, it hopes the next stage will be allowing a limited number of spectators to attend sporting events and potentially considering trialling small scale business events.

Drakeford said, “We will also learn from pilots being conducted across the UK, in reopening professional sport and indoor theatre to supporters and audiences, so we base our decisions on the best possible evidence available. We will continue to talk with event organisers about the possible resumption of some other activities later in the autumn.

“But, for the time being, we need to learn from how we can safely hold outdoor events while maintaining social distancing.”