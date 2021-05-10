MPs are to question the secretary of state for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden, in a wide-ranging hearing on pressing issues covered by the DCMS, including the uncertainty facing the return of large-scale events.

The DCMS Committee evidence session on 13 May at 2.30pm will see Dowden questioned about the Government’s support for the events industry, as more events due to take place this summer announce cancellations.

Recently the Committee called on the Secretary of State to extend the Events Research Programme and the insurance available to the official pilot events to a wider selection of events. The barriers facing the creative industries due to Brexit will also be discussed, with questions around touring arrangements for artists and future funding for creative work.

The hearing will also address issues relating to football governance and the upcoming fan-led review and regulation of the music industry following allegations of bullying and abuse of artists.

The session can be watched live here.