Nordic Wristbands has announced that it will support new festivals through the launch of a new Can You Festival grant.

The new grant aims to support up-and-coming festivals establishing themselves in the market with meaningful financial subsidy.

Jone Nuutinen, Nordic founder, said: “We have been supplying access control products to events all over Europe for over 20 years and to coincide with the launch of our ECO product line, the Can You Festival grant was introduced to focus on the next 20 years and support new players in the sector. Winners will be selected based on innovativeness and eco-awareness, which are both values at the core of our ethos too.

“We feel very privileged to have been part of this vibrant industry for so long and were keen to put something back into the mix.”

Applicants for the grant need to be a registered company or an organisation located in Europe, be no older than four years and no bigger than 10,000 visitors daily capacity.

Winner’s grants for 2020 are 4000 Euros for wristband purchases and 500 Euros for lanyard, id card and other related products’ purchases from Nordic. The deadline for applications is 30 March 2020, and winners will be notified by 2 May 2020.

Visit the Nordic Wristbands website to enter: http://nordicwristbands.com/en/festival