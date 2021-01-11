The All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for the Night-Time Economy, formed in December, has today, 11 January, launched an inquiry into the impact of Covid-19 on British nightlife and is calling on the industry to submit evidence.

The inquiry is being led the APPG chair Jeff Smith (pictured), Labour MP for Manchester Withington, who worked in events and as a DJ before being elected.

The APPG is calling for evidence from night time economy businesses, employees, freelancers and consumers to share their views on the challenges facing the sector, its importance to society and economy, and how nightlife can be reopened. Consultations will run throughout January for a report scheduled to be released in February.

Evidence for the inquiry can be submitted via an online survey accessed at: www.ntia.co.uk/appg.

The group said it will contact several night time economy organisations and representatives from the Government and local authorities to provide written testimony.

It said the aim of the inquiry is to uncover the extent of the crisis facing the night-time economy, to identify what further support will be required to save thousands of businesses from collapse, and to demonstrate how nightlife can drive the UK’s wider economic and cultural recovery post-pandemic.

Smith said, “As we move now into a third national lockdown, there has never been a more important time for Government to address the urgent needs of night time economy businesses, their supply chains and those that rely on them for employment. Despite playing such a vital role in our local communities and UK economy, nightlife businesses have been repeatedly overlooked by the Government, and we are determined to ensure that the specific challenges facing the sector are addressed.

Night Time Industries Association CEO Michael Kill said, “We urge all those who work in the night-time economy, or simply enjoy a night out, to take part in the APPG survey to help policymakers understand the importance of our vital sector.”