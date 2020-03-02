Nickelodeon UK has announced that it will be partnering with VisitBlackpool to bring Nickelodeon’s Slimefest back for a fifth year of ‘slime, music and mayhem’ following 2019’s sold out shows.

Slimefest 2020 will take place at The Arena at Blackpool Pleasure Beach from 17-19 October, and is coming to London for the first time with DHP Family presenting two shows at The SSE Arena, Wembley on 26October.

Longstanding Slimefest hosts Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely will be returning to the stage and will be joined this year by Max and Harvey and Holly H for all eight shows. The group will host Nickelodeon’s mix of chart-topping music acts, special guests, social stars and the aforementioned slime.

VP of events and experiences for ViacomCBS Networks International, Virginia Monaghan, said: “We can’t wait to bring Slimefest back for a fifth year, it’s been such a huge success in Blackpool so we’re looking forward to returning to the UK’s favourite beach resort. Expanding the shows to the iconic arena in Wembley is a testament to the event and it’s affinity with kids and parents alike. London and Blackpool -prepare for the ultimate badge of honour from us at Nickelodeon….slime!”

Deputy leader of Blackpool Council, Cllr Gillian Campbell, said: “We are delighted to see the return of Nickelodeon’s Slimefest in 2020. These shows have become an integral part of Blackpool’s fantastic October half-term offer, attracting parents and children from across the country. We look forward to welcoming families to another three days of fabulous entertainment and hope they will take the opportunity to enjoy everything that Blackpool has to offer during our spectacular Illuminations season.”

Director of live at DHP Family, Daniel Ealam, said: “We’re hugely excited to be partnering with Nickelodeon to launch the first ever London edition of Slimefest! After several highly successful years in Blackpool, it is the natural next step to bring this amazing show to the capital, and The SSE Arena, Wembley is the perfect fit for this unique live event!”

Slimefest will also air on 6 November at 6pm on Nickelodeon as well as over the weekend on Channel 5.

Slimefest 2019 saw performances from Diversity along with music acts from Professor Green, Jojo Siwa, New Hope Club, Max and Harvey, Road Trip, Jess Folley and The Thundermans star Kira Kosarin as a special guest.

Over 100,000 people have attended related Slimefest events across the globe in the US, Australia, Italy, UK, Germany and Spain.