A new, independent festival headlined by The Charlatans is to host 2,500 people on the site of a Derbyshire tram museum in June.

Signals Festival, organised by Gareth Murfin and Anthony Clements, will take place on 11 June in Derwent Valley – home of the Victorian Crich Tramway Village (the brand name for the National Tramway Museum).

Billed as a family-friendly festival, it will include tram rides, an adventure playground and a programme of other activities for all ages.

Murfin and Clements said, “We’ve been planning this for three years now and the result is something really unique that we’re proud of.

“We fell in love with this charming venue as soon as we saw it, so to be able to programme some of our favourite established artists, alongside some incredible emerging talent that we’ve unearthed locally in the regions, is something very special for us.

“Expect a beautiful and relaxed setting, where you can take time to explore the Victorian village, before hopping on a tram up to the music stages.”

The festival will also feature acts such as This Is The Kit, Fiona Bevan, Crich Brass, Riding The Low, The Rosadocs, Catmilk, Shadows Of A Silhouette and Melonade.