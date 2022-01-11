Scotland is to host a new three-day boutique camping festival in August, promoted by Edinburgh-based events company FLY – the team behind the 4,000-capacity bi-annual dance festival FLY Open Air.

Otherlands Music & Arts will debut on 19-21 August at Scone Palace, a heritage site located in Perth. It is expected to have a capacity of between 10,000 and 15,000 people.

The festival will include six stages spread across the site, which has previously hosted events such as Solas Festival and 40,000-capacity ’80s-themed weekender Rewind Scotland – a franchise owned by Live Nation’s LN-Gaiety Holdings and SJM Concerts.

Billed as a “celebration of culture”, the new festival will also feature “forward-thinking art” and talks with industry leaders.

FLY is set to release more information on the line-up and tickets for Otherlands later in the month.