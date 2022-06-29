Organisers of Liverpool International Music Festival (LIMF) said the three-day event is set to generate £420,000 in revenue for the city, as it moves to a multi-venue format for the first time.

Usually held at Sefton Park, this year’s LIMF is set to host 12,000 people and will see a city-centre takeover of around 25 venues and outdoor locations. Organisers said the move has been prompted in a bid to boost the city’s music sector and drive investment at venues after the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition to each ticket holder’s spend on event tickets, and within the various venues, it has been calculated that each person will bring in £35 revenue during their time in the city.

This year’s LIMF line-up features acts including UB40 ft Ali Campbell, De La Soul, Kojey Radical and The Zutons.

Culture Liverpool director Claire McColgan CBE said, “After a turbulent couple of years for the music industry we made the decision to relocate LIMF from its home in a South Liverpool park to the city centre – where we could drive footfall to multiple venues, large and small, and bring them some much-needed investment.

“LIMF is one of the most popular events in our calendar, and knowing it is expected to generate nearly half a million pounds for the city is a real testament to the strength of the programming. LIMF’s ethos is all about music lovers from all over the UK coming to the city to experience exceptional live music from household names and up-and-coming talent at an accessible price – and this year is no exception. This is a city which loves to party, so I wouldn’t be surprised if we exceed the estimated figure as festival-goers make the most of all the shops, bars, restaurants and clubs on offer here.”