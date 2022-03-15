Promoter Northern Powerhouse Events is to launch a new one-off festival at Leighton Hall Estate in Lancashire on the Queen’s Jubilee bank holiday weekend (3-5 June).

The organisers of Lancaster’s Highest Point festival (cap. 35,000) said that UB40, Ministry of Sound Disco, Sister Sledge and The Halle will perform at Leighton Live, which will have a capacity of 9,999.

With production handled by The Events Company, the historic grounds of the Leighton Hall Estate in Carnforth will also host sets throughout the day by former Hacienda DJ Graeme Park and Manchester’s premier club night Funkademia.

The last day of the festival will include an all-day picnic along with performances from the Hallé Symphony Orchestra, which will present the Last Night of the Proms with guest soprano Laura Wright. The festival will provide attendees with access to a woodland walk and adventure playground on-site. It will conclude with a firework display.

Leighton Live director Jamie Scahill said, “The location of Leighton Live is absolutely stunning, and not only will guests get to enjoy the incredible music, but they will also be able to explore the grounds of this local beauty spot, and enjoy some ace food and drink across the weekend.”