Events and conference centre NAEC Stoneleigh has saved around 60 jobs which were threatened by the closure of a West Midlands security firm.

Solihull-based Securex previously provided security and stewarding staff to help manage the tens of thousands of visitors who attend more than 275 events each year at the NAEC.

However, Securex is now closing down, and so to save the jobs of those who have been working at the site for many years, NAEC Stoneleigh has stepped in to create Grandstand Security and Stewarding.

Head of venue operations at NAEC Stoneleigh, Rob Patterson, said: “We host more than 275 events a year at Stoneleigh and pride ourselves on providing a safe, secure and efficiently-run environment.

“To do that, we need the expertise and experience of an extremely proficient and professional group of security staff, which Securex has always provided for us.

“As soon as we heard the business was closing, we moved to ensure the high-quality service provided to all visitors and exhibitors at the NAEC would continue.

“To this end, we have decided to take all of our security and stewarding needs in-house under the banner of Grandstand Security and Stewarding and, at the same time, protect the jobs of up to 60 dedicated staff who have worked with us for so long – many of whom live locally to Stoneleigh.

“It will ensure the seamless continuity of staffing at NAEC by people who know our site and facilities and how to keep them, and our visitors, secure. We’re delighted to be able to announce such positive news.”

Roger Evans, operations manager at Securex for 20 years, is ‘delighted’ to be able to continue working at NAEC.

He said: “NAEC Stoneleigh immediately wanted to secure the future of the Securex staff, as well as retaining all their knowledge and experience of working at Stoneleigh.

“That was a perfect solution for me. We’re one big happy team and we pride ourselves on delivering the very best security and service to exhibitors and visitors.