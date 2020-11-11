Music Venue Trust (MVT) has launched #savethe30, a new phase of its #saveourvenues campaign, to support 30 grassroots venues that did not benefit from a Cultural Recovery Fund grant and it claims are in imminent danger of closure.

A crowdfunding initiative is being launched today, 11 November, with the aim of helping to secure the future of the 30 venues. Contributors can choose a venue to donate to, and MVT said that if a target is reached by a particular venue the surplus donations will go towards supporting other venues in crisis. Included in the crowdfunding initiative is a range of merchandise.

The 30 venues include The Lexington (200) and WIndmill Brixton (150) in London, Rossi Bar (100) in Brighton, Boom (250) in Leeds, The Lantern (150) In Halifax and The Boulevard (400) in Wigan.

MVT said it is also urging people who care about the venues to write to their local MP, council and local charities to call for action to help prevent their closure.

MVT CEO Mark Davyd said, “What the #saveourvenues campaign has achieved during the last eight months is truly remarkable. Thanks to the efforts of music fans, local communities and the wider music sector we have raised over £3m in donations and have unlocked over £80m in government assistance to help stave off the imminent closure of over 400 grassroots music venues. We are now focusing exclusively on those 30 remaining venues which face immediate permanent closure.”