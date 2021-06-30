Music Venue Trust (MVT) said its annual conference and networking event, which was postponed last year due to the pandemic, will now take place during October across two days.

The charity will host Venues Day 2021 at EartH in London on 5 October before running a day of “virtual” activity on 12 October under the Venues Day Online banner.

MVT will then play a role in staging an inaugural Venues Day International on 19 October, having partnered with organisations including Live DMA (Europe), Music Policy Forum (USA & Canada), Canadian Live Music, Live Music Office Australia and NIVA (USA). It said the event, aimed at grassroots music venue operators and owners, will feature panels, presentations and discussion on shared global challenges and opportunities.

It said the events were possible thanks to financial support from sponsors including Ticketmaster, Amazon Music and Jack Daniel’s.

Ticketmaster MD Andrew Parsons said, “Venues Day has long been a pillar for the grassroots community, but this year’s will be a lifeline to so many venues around the country as we inch closer to reopening. The sheer graft of MVT throughout the pandemic to support the industry has been truly inspiring to see, and we’re happy to do our part and sponsor Venues Day 2021”.