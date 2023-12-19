The Music Venue Trust (MVT) has appointed four individuals to its board of trustees.

Joining the trust are The O2 Arena VP of venue programming Emma Bownes; Factory International director of music Jane Beese; musician Rhoda Dakar; and music programme manager at Summerhall in Edinburgh, Arusa Qureshi.

The quartet will join existing trustees Bonita McKinney, Phyllis Belezos (co-chairs), Scott Taylforth (treasurer), Chris Prosser, Simon Hilton, Sarah Thirtle, Jason Dorman and Jeremy Pritchard.

MVT also announced the departures of Sarah Clover KC and Lohan Presencer from its board.