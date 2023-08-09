Music Venue Trust (MVT) has announced a partnership with Coca Cola that will see the drinks brand support the grassroots music community from this month.

The first activity will involve a series of gigs organised by MVT, the charity that represents more than 900 UK grassroots music venues (GMVs). MVT has secured indie-pop singer-songwriter Casey Lowry to headline a run of 13 shows starting at Moles in Bath on 27 September and ending on 23 October at Camden’s KOKO.

Other venues as part of the venue include Patterns in Brighton, Independent in Sunderland and The Bunkhouse in Swansea.

MVT CEO Mark Davyd said, This is the start of an incredibly important partnership with Coca Cola which we hope will bring support to grassroots music venues right across the country. Every local community deserves access to an excellent live music experience right on their doorstep. This project demonstrates how MVT can work with great partners to make that happen and keep music live right across the UK.

The full list of gigs are: