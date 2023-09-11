Music Venue Trust (MVT) has announced the speakers for its annual Venues Day event, including a panel hosted by Steve Lamacq with DCMS Select Committee MPs and a welcome address by rock band Enter Shikari.

Tickets are now on general sale for the event, which will take place at The Fireworks Factory in London on 17 October. The south London venue, part of the Woolwich Works complex, will host the biggest attendance to date for Venues Day.

DJ Steve Lamacq will return to his regular role as panel host, chairing a session in which delegates will have the opportunity to tell MPs from the House of Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee about their experiences of the GMV sector. Caroline Dinenage MP and Kevin Brennan MP will be on the panel.

MVT has also announced that long-time patrons Enter Shikari will deliver this year’s welcome address. The band recently announced that their arena tour in 2024 will include a £1 donation from each ticket to MVT.

Hundreds of delegates from across the UK’s grassroots music venue (GMV) sector will be in attendance, representing venues throughout England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

MVT, which represents more than 900 UK GMVs, has held the one-day event for the sector since 2014, with delegates representing venues, promoters, agents, artists, government departments, funding bodies and a wide range of ancillary service providers.

This year’s theme, ‘Behind the Scenes’, will cover workshops, discussions, presentations and networking.

MVT chief operating officer Bev Whitrick said, “In such a challenging economic climate, the chance to come together, share experiences, learn about new products, services and tools, make connections and catch up on MVT’s work, is needed now more than ever.”

Headline sponsors for Venues Day 2023 are Ticketmaster with support from FreeNow, Coca Cola and Fred Perry. Tickets are priced at £160 and can be purchased here.