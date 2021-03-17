Labour MP Harriet Harman said Government ignorance of the arts is putting British musicians’ livelihoods at risk and has called for an end to the post-Brexit bureaucracy for musicians looking to tour in the EU.

The MP for Camberwell & Peckham has unveiled a 10-point plan of proposed measures, which has won the support of associations including UK Music and Musician’s Union.

She said, “The UK is a hugely important venue for EU artists. With world-famous music festivals, orchestras, and concert halls, to list just a few, the UK is a central destination not just for performers but also audiences. 12.6m tourists are drawn to the UK every year for festivals and gigs during the course of which they spend £4.7bn, and sustain over 45,000 jobs in music tourism.”

“The restrictions in place upon EU musicians travelling and working effectively in the UK puts at risk the vibrancy of the UK music scene, as well as affecting all those who rely on the live music industry for their livelihoods. The visa requirements are bureaucratic and compared to those that EU musicians face elsewhere in Europe make travelling and performing here a much less appealing prospect.

“By restricting those who can perform in the UK, inevitably what is on offer to audiences will be impoverished. Our arts and culture benefits from the cross fertilisation of the interaction between UK and EU artists, and EU artists enrich our own cultural environment. This is now at risk.”

The Demand

UK and EU musicians need reciprocal visa- and permit-free touring rights.

A 10 Point Plan To Get There

To create a pathway to the goal of reciprocal, bespoke EU-wide visa- and permit-free touring rights for musicians and performers, the government should: