Glastonbury Festival (cap. 147,000) founder Michael Eavis (pictured) has said the event could take place next year with “massive testing arrangements” in place.

In an interview forming part of the Wells Festival of Literature this week, Eavis said, “The testing is going so well now, there could be massive testing arrangements.”

He went on to emphasise the scale of the challenge: “Do we want to test 200,000 people three times – when they leave their home, when they’re halfway here, and when they get to the [festival] gate – so that we’re clear of Covid?”

According to the GlastoFestFeed report, Eavis suggested the fact Mendip district of Somerset is one of the safest places in the country, according to government coronavirus statistics, “might help him a bit”.

In June Eavis warned that Glastonbury could go bankrupt should the festival not return in 2021. He said, “We have to run next year, otherwise we would seriously go bankrupt… It has to happen for us, we have to carry on. Otherwise it will be curtains. I don’t think we could wait another year.”

The festival is currently scheduled to take place on Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset, from 23 – 27th June 2021.