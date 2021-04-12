Grace Jones’ Meltdown Festival at London’s Southbank Centre has been delayed until 2022 due to Covid-19 related event restrictions.

The festival, curated by Jones, has been rescheduled to 10-19 June 2022. Acts including Solange (pictured), Peaches, the Love Unlimited Synth Orchestra, Skunk Anansie, Baaba Maal, and Jones remain on the bill for the rescheduled event.

Performances will take place across the SouthBank’s Centre’s 17-acre site, which includes the Royal Festival Hall (cap. 2,780), Queen Elizabeth Hall (915) and Purcell Room (293).

The event was due to take place from 11-20 June this year. Organisers said the festival was postponed as a result of Government advice that social distancing will continue until at least 21 June 2021, with venues expected to continue operating at reduced capacity.

Southbank Centre head of contemporary music Bengi Ünsal said, “The regulations around social distancing make postponement the best course of action for a festival of this scale, to ensure we can retain the roster of global artists we’ve got lined-up and welcome all those who already hold tickets. We know it’s shaping up to be one of the most unforgettable Meltdown festivals ever and we can’t wait to share more names with you this Autumn.”