In a move that could have implications for indoor live performances, which were allowed to resume last week, the Government said singers are no longer required to have “extra social distancing” following the results of a medical study.

The Government-backed research, carried out by a team from the University of Bristol, Imperial College London and the Royal Brompton Hospital, found that singing does not produce substantially more respiratory particles than speaking at a similar volume.

Oliver Dowden, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (pictured) said it was an important step forward: “We can get performers back on stage without extra social distancing – 3m becomes 1m with mitigations.

“[It] is good news for music venues, musicians, theatres and opera. Our updated guidance allows both amateurs and professionals in the performing arts to start rehearsing and performing again safely. That includes people singing or playing brass and wind instruments.”

The updated guidance can be found here.