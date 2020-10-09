Following the closure of event production specialists MCL Create and Blitz Communications, as a result of Covid-19 measures, restructuring firm Gordon Brothers is overseeing the sale of the companies’ equipment.
MCL Create, located in Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow and Edinburgh, and Blitz Communications, headquartered at Elstree, Hertfordshire, were known for providing a wide range of specialist technical solutions for live events.
Assets for sale via online auction include:
- – Audio mixing desks (Yamaha Rivage CS-R10PM10 Digital Audio Mixing Desk 2019)
- – Cameras
- – Graphics
- – LED (X-Tech 2600 / HRI 3900 & DigiTHIN HD 2080 LED Modules and associated Ground Support Equipment)
- – Lighting (Jansa Vista / MA Grandma / Chansys Magiq / High End Systems & LSC Minim Lighting Consoles)
- – Monitors – Various 32-95” Colour Video Monitors & 49-84” Touchscreen Monitors
- – Projectors – (Barco 4K32 / HD 18 & 20 Projectors)
- – Power
- – Staging
- – Speakers (EM Acoustics Halo Arena A-Line Loud Speakers – un-used)
A full list of available items can be found here.
Gordon Brothers director James Acton said, “MCL Create were well-known and respected in the events production sector and the possibility to acquire these specialist assets at a fraction of the price is guaranteed to drive a high demand, with competitive bidding expected.”
The online auctions are now live. Bidding will close on MCL Create assets from 19 – 22 October and on Blitz Communications assets from 2– 5 November.