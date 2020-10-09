Following the closure of event production specialists MCL Create and Blitz Communications, as a result of Covid-19 measures, restructuring firm Gordon Brothers is overseeing the sale of the companies’ equipment.

MCL Create, located in Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow and Edinburgh, and Blitz Communications, headquartered at Elstree, Hertfordshire, were known for providing a wide range of specialist technical solutions for live events.

Assets for sale via online auction include:

– Audio mixing desks (Yamaha Rivage CS-R10PM10 Digital Audio Mixing Desk 2019)

– Cameras

– Graphics

– LED (X-Tech 2600 / HRI 3900 & DigiTHIN HD 2080 LED Modules and associated Ground Support Equipment)

– Lighting (Jansa Vista / MA Grandma / Chansys Magiq / High End Systems & LSC Minim Lighting Consoles)

– Monitors – Various 32-95” Colour Video Monitors & 49-84” Touchscreen Monitors

– Projectors – (Barco 4K32 / HD 18 & 20 Projectors)

– Power

– Staging

– Speakers (EM Acoustics Halo Arena A-Line Loud Speakers – un-used)

A full list of available items can be found here.